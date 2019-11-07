LAS VEGAS — Volborg native Jess Lockwood is in the mix at the Unleash the Beast Professional Bull Riders World Finals after covering his draw in the first round on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Lockwood, ranked No. 2 in the PBR world standings, rode Silver Back and was awarded 86.5 points, good for seventh in the opening round.
Brazil's Eduardo Aparecido rode Chiseled to a round-winning score of 91.25 points, followed by Dalton Kasel (Texas) and No. 3 Chase Outlaw (Arkansas) with 88.5 points apiece. No. 6 Cody Teel (Texas) scored 88.25 points, No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Brazil) finished with 88 and Leandro Machado (Brazil) had 87.25.
