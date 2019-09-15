SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jess Lockwood had a pretty good weekend.
The bull rider from Volborg placed fifth overall at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast PFIwestern.com Invitational on Sunday.
The 2017 world champion won the first round on Friday with 93 points aboard Chiseled. The score was a season best for Lockwood.
On Saturday, Lockwood won his third 15/15 Bucking Battle of the season, riding Hostage for a 91.25-point score. The ride was his seventh 90-point performance of the season and earned Lockwood $7,000 and 150 world points.
On Sunday, Lockwood was bucked off by The Hard Stuff in Round 3, but in the final round the former rookie of the year scored 87.75 points on Budakon. For placing second, Lockwood claimed $8,175.16 and 200 world points.
While Lockwood had a stellar three-day run, Jose Vitor Leme won his fourth premier series title of the season just one week after winning the Anaheim Invitational. With a 92-point ride in the championship round, the Brazilian cowboy earned the championship and $37,445.16. The 660 points Leme earned helped him extend his lead in the standings over Lockwood to 821.66 points.
Montana cowboy Matt Triplett placed 11th overall with an 87-point ride in the first round. After the first round, Triplett was in fourth place. Triplett earned 45 world points and is now 14th in the world standings.
The Montana cowboys dominated the the 15/15 Bucking Battle as Triplett finished second in the special round with a 90-point ride aboard Fearless. Triplett, from Columbia Falls, earned $5,000 for his efforts in the 15/15 Bucking Battle.
The next stop on the elite series tour is at Fairfax, Virginia, Sept. 21-22.
