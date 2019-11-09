LAS VEGAS — A 92-point ride propelled Jess Lockwood of Volborg to a win in the third round of the 2019 Professional Bill Riders Unleash the Beast World Finals on Friday night.
The ride allowed Lockwood, the 2017 PBR World Champion, to further reduce No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme’s (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) lead atop the world rankings.
“You know he’s gonna come out there 100 mph to the left. He was just that and nice enough to let me stay on top of him,” Lockwood said of his third round opponent Biker Bob in a PBR press release. (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/H&C Bucking Bulls).
Prior to the on-the-dirt showdown, the Montana man drafted a match-up that had previously propelled him to glory.
First squaring off against the Chad Berger bovine athlete in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this August, Lockwood recorded a 90-point ride aboard Biker Bob to capture his third regular-season event title of the year and return to the world No. 1 ranking. Following the ride, Biker Bob then propelled Leme to a win in Springfield, Missouri on the elite Unleash The Beast when he was covered for 92 points, and Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) to a runner-up result during the Minneapolis 15/15 Bucking Battle when he was ridden for 90.25 points.
Friday night, when the clock struck the eight-second mark, the ride again resulted in a big score, with Lockwood tallying a monstrous 92 points inside T-Mobile Arena.
Lockwood collected 300 world points and $35,000 for his efforts, remaining No. 2 in the world, now within a slim 407.49 points of No. 1 Leme.
Lockwood’s 12th 90-point score of the season propelled him to the top of the aggregate and leaderboard.
Lockwood is one of just three riders to be a perfect 3-for-3 at the 2019 PBR World Finals, joined by Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas) and Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil).
As the final cowboy to leave the chutes, Leme fed from Lockwood’s energy, covering his drafted opponent, Birthday Cake (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls/Goods Bucking Bulls), for 89.5 points to tie for third.
The eight-second effort was a rebound for the Brazilian phenom, who bucked off Danny Boy (D&H Cattle Co./Gordon/OK Corralis) in an uncharacteristically quick 1.9 seconds in round 2.
Now 2-for-3, Leme’s Round 3 ride earned him 98.33 world points and $10,333.33. He is now both fifth in the aggregate and overall event leaderboard.
