SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Montana bull riders claimed positions 2, 4 and 5 at the PBR Touring Pro Division Bull Bash at the MEC here Saturday.
Jake Lockwood of Volborg, the younger brother of Jess Lockwood, finished second with an 88-point ride in the first round aboard Gator. The score tied event winner Grayson Cole for the round victory.
In the championship round, Lockwood nearly made the 8-second buzzer, but was tossed by Sugar Boom Boom at 7.44 seconds.
Lockwood, 21, jumped 47 spots in the world rankings and is now rated 66th. He earned 25.5 points and $8,764.34. Lockwood, who entered twice, did not place in his second entry.
The PBR reported that the only rider to capitalize on his double entry was Browning's Dakota Louis, who placed fourth and tied for fifth to earn a total of 12 points in the standings.
Both of Louis' rides came in round one, when he had an 86.5 and an 85.5. For placing fourth, Louis pocketed $3,201.96 and his fifth-place performance netted $1,532.56.
Louis, seeking his second consecutive trip to the PBR World Finals, rose three positions in the standings, climbing from No. 39 to No. 36. He trails the top 30 and seeded position on the premier series by 46.75 points the PBR reported.
Montana bull rider Matt Triplett was entered twice, but did not score.
Cole scored 69 in the championship round aboard Hillbilly. He earned 39.5 points in the standings and $14,408.81.
Livingston will be the site for a Touring Pro stop July 17 at the Park County Fairgrounds.
