DENVER — Jake Lockwood of Volborg tied for sixth at the Denver Professional Bull Riders Chute Out at the National Western Stock Show this week.

The 21-year-old Lockwood, the younger brother of two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood, opened with a score of 88.5 and posted an 87.5 in the second round. He was thrown in 1.98 seconds in round three. In total, Lockwood earned 8.5 points and $5,436.32.

Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett was bucked off in 1.97 seconds in round one and Browning's Dakota Louis was thrown in 2.62 seconds in the opening round.

Wylee Hurst, of Rigby, Idaho, had a first-round score of 87 and was tossed in 2 seconds in the second round. He finished tied for 14th and earned one point. Hurst competes on the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit.

Lane Nobles of Texas had scores of 86.5, 87 and 88.5 to win the event. Nobles captured 35 points and $19,844.48.

Tags

Load comments