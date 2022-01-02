INDIANAPOLIS — Volborg's Jess Lockwood was bucked off Lil 2 Train in 4.11 seconds Saturday in the opener of the 2022 PBR Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Invitational at Cambridge Field House.
Lockwood, 24, the two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion, is using one of his five exemptions in an attempto to return to the top 35 in the rankings. It's the first time in three tries aboard Lil 2 Train that he's been bucked.
Mason Taylor of Maypearl, Texas, had a 90.75-point ride on Casper to advance to the championship round in first place.
The next PBR event is Friday and Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
On the PBR Velocity Tour, Dakota Louis of Browning and Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls will compete Friday and Saturday in Reno, Nev.
Louis finished No. 50 in the world in 2021 and Triplett was No. 69.
