PUEBLO, Colo. — Reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood will serve as the general manager for Team Alves in the upcoming Monster Energy Team Challenge.
The event features 48 of the world's top pro bull riders. The cowboys will be split into 12 teams and two divisions and compete throughout June at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas in events closed to the public. The first competition at the arena is June 5 and the last is June 28.
The final two teams will compete for the championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Competing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, with spectators in attendance July 10-12, the top three teams from both divisions will advance to the final site.
Lockwood, recovering from surgery to repair an injured hamstring, will be responsible for the rider lineup for his team for each game as the GM.
The teams competing in Division A are: Team Leme, Cody Lambert (GM), Jose Vitor Leme (captain), Sage Kimzey, Stetson Lawrence and Keyshawn Whitehorse; Team Vieira, Chase Outlaw (GM), Fabiano Vieira (captain), Mauricio Moreira, Rafael dos Santos and Ezekiel Mitchell; Team Kolbaba, Jerome Robinson (GM), Derek Kolbaba (captain), Cole Melancon, Jordan Spears and Eli Vastbinder; Team Jesse, Ross Coleman (GM), Colten Jesse (captain), Brennon Eldred, Roscoe Jarboe and Joseph McConnel; Team Alves, Jess Lockwood (GM), Silvano Alves (captain), Mason Taylor, Luciano de Castro and J.W. Harris; Team Wright, Ty Murray (GM), Stetson Wright (captain), Chase Dougherty, Garrett Smith and Brady Portenier.
The rosters for Division B are to be announced. Individual rider points toward the world standings will not be earned during the Team Challenge.
