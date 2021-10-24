LINCOLN, Neb. — Jess Lockwood will miss the remainder of the Professional Bull Riders season.
The two-time world champion from Volborg, who competed on the Unleash The Beast tour for the first time on Saturday since mid-May at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, told PBR.com on Saturday at the Cooper Tires Invitational that his season was over.
Lockwood, who had core muscle surgery in May, was thrown in 2.38 seconds in the first round by Speck. He did not attempt a ride on Sunday. The stop in Nebraska was the last of the UTB regular season. The World Finals are Nov. 3-7 in Las Vegas.
The Montana bull rider was the PBR world champion in 2019 and 2017.
The 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year had announced on social media that he was returning in Lincoln. He had been out of action with a separated pelvis.
PBR Insider Justin Felisko reported Saturday night that Lockwood plans to meet with his surgeon after visiting with Dr. Tandy Freeman Saturday night. Lockwood told Felisko Freeman believes "there is scar tissue buildup on the groin." It was reported the bull rider hopes to establish a "treatment plan" after meeting with his surgeon, Dr. William Meyers.
"I probably won't be at the Velocity Finals," Lockwood said in the PBR article. "There is not enough time to get healthy. It is time for me to focus on 2022."
Lockwood is 48th in the standings. In an injury-plagued campaign, he has earned $21,219.20.
At the Cooper Tires Invitational, Browning's Dakota Louis finished 23rd with an 84.5-point ride in the second round and netted eight points in the standings. Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett did not post a qualified ride. Louis is ranked 49th this year. He trails the world's top-ranked bull rider, Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme, by 1,983 points.
Boudreaux Campbell of Texas, the World Finals event winner last season, was 3 for 3 over the weekend to capture the UTB finale. Campbell netted $26,811.77 and 141.5 points to move up one place in the standings to fifth. He is 1,2226.5 points behind Leme, the PBR noted in a press release. Leme again was out of action with a groin injury.
Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty had scores of 83.5 and 81.75 for an aggregate of 165.25 to earn 20 points with his ninth-place finish. Dougherty is 12th in the world standings and has earned $92,796.42 this year.
Second-ranked Kaique Pacheco was eighth in Lincoln for 28 points and is now 607 points behind Leme. No. 3 Cooper Davis placed sixth and earned 40 points. Davis trails Leme by 749 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.