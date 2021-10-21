BILLINGS — Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood is scheduled to return to the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The PBR Cooper Tires Invitational is Saturday and Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the two-time PBR world champion will be matched with Speck according to the daysheet listed on the PBR website.
Lockwood has been out of action with a separated pelvis since competing at the Wrangler Invitational at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16.
Lockwood posted on his Instagram account on his return: "Allow me to reintroduce myself…. I feel great and healthy and will be making my return this weekend at Lincoln, NE @pbr , after 1 1/2 years of being hurt to say I’m excited to ride again healthy is an understatement!
Lockwood didn't record a score at the Metra, when he was also returning to action after missing two-plus events due to a left-thigh bruise. It was previously reported that Lockwood had told PBR Insider Justin Felisko that he had experienced soreness in the pelvis area since returning to the PBR in Sept. 2020 at Metra after missing six months with a complete left-hamstring tear, which required surgery.
In a story on PBR.com by Felisko posted Thursday, it was reported Lockwood had core muscle surgery in May. The surgery "repaired multiple core injuries, including a torn pelvis" Felisko reported.
The stop in Lincoln is the last of the UTB regular season. The World Finals are set for Nov. 3-7 in Las Vegas.
Lockwood is ranked 47th in the standings. Felisko reported the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year trailed 37th-ranked Thiago Salgado by 64.5 points for the final qualifying spot for the World Finals. In his article Thursday, Felisko wrote that Lockwood would likely need a top-two finish in the event average to qualify for worlds, although placing in the top four might also get the job done.
Lockwood would have one more chance to qualify for the World Finals by using a world champion exemption to enter the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals Oct. 30-31.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis is also entered in Lincoln and has drawn the bull Kiss This. Matt Triplett, a Columbia Falls native was scheduled to compete in the NILE Thursday night but was a late scratch, is also entered in the Cooper Tires Invitational and will be paired with White Squirrel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.