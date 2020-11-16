ARLINGTON, Texas — Volborg's Jess Lockwood won round four of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Sunday.
The Montana cowboy bucked to a score of 91 points aboard Lil 2 Train to earn $35,111.11.
Competing at his first-ever World Finals, Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas, delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance at AT&T Stadium to capture the event title. With the victory, Campbell clinched the Rookie of the Year award and finished third in the world standings.
Campbell earned 710 world standings points at the Finals and $368,500. Keyshawn Whitehorse finished second overall at the World Finals and Marco Eguchi third.
Lockwood entered the fourth round seeking his first successful score of the event. Overall, Lockwood — who was the defending champion and overcame two injuries this past year to make the Finals — finished the event in 10th place and earned $55,611.11.
For the season, Lockwood finished fifth in the world standings, 877 points behind Jose Vitor Leme, who wrapped up his first world title on Saturday when he won round three with a career-best 95.75-point ride. It was the fourth-best ride in World Finals history, according to a PBR press release.
Leme was sixth in the overall event standings but earned $1,080,500 at the event with the $1 million bonus that the overall world champion receives.
For the year, Leme accumulated 1,573 points and $1,601,931.57 in earnings.
Lockwood earned $275,558.74 this year.
Browning's Dakota Louis finished in a tie for 19th in his first World Finals with an 89-point first-round ride. He earned 32.5 points and $5,500 at the event. Overall, Louis finished the year ranked 38th and won $52,437.23.
Columbia Falls cowboy Matt Triplett qualified for the event but was unable to compete due to injury. He finished the season ranked 24th and earned $126,996.48 in earnings.
The 2021 season is slated to begin Jan. 8-9 with the Gwinnett (Georgia) Invitational. The second event in 2021 is the Billings stop Jan. 22-24 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
