LAS VEGAS — Volborg's Joey Williams had the fastest time of the day again and finished fifth overall Tuesday in the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping at Orleans Arena, a two-day event held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo.

Williams had a competition-best time of 1.8 seconds Tuesday, one day after fashioning a 1.7. Each competitor gets 10 rides — five on Monday and five on Tuesday.

With her second-, fourth- and eighth-round wins, plus a fifth-place finish in the 10th round and a sixth place in the seventh round, Williams pocketed $16,819. She had an average of 27.5 seconds on eight head to add another $3,842 for finishing fifth.

Sawyer Gilbert, 19, of Buffalo, South Dakota, is the world champion and won $11,313. She had an average of 46.3 seconds on 10 head.  

"This was my dream before it was even possible," Gilbert said. "I always wanted to be a world champion."

