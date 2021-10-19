BILLINGS — Rodeo fans are well-versed in the fact that the NFR is an acronym for the National Finals Rodeo.
And while the 2021 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world championship races will be settled at the Wrangler NFR Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center, another rodeo with a catchy acronym is set for this week.
The Northern International Livestock Exposition’s NILE Rodeo is Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The NILE, which joined the PRCA in 1975, is a well-known rodeo, especially to residents of the Magic City and Treasure State.
The NILE will feature a round of slack for steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. at Metra.
Last year’s NILE Rodeo was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Oh, man, I’m very excited,” said Bo Wagner, owner of Vintage Five, and NILE Rodeo producer. “Obviously last year not being able to have the rodeo was a bummer. We’ve spent the last two years planning for this one. We have some exciting things coming.”
While the 2021 PRCA regular season is over, the NILE is early on the 2022 schedule — giving cowboys and cowgirls a chance to kick-start their seasons.
And while there will be plenty of competitors looking for that extra edge to start the 2022 season, that definitely doesn’t mean some of the top-tier athletes won’t be in action.
A quick peek at the daysheets on ProRodeo.com lists many prominent names, including bull rider Matt Triplett, a native of Columbia Falls; tie-down roper Haven Meged of Miles City; saddle bronc riders Sage Newman of Melstone and Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge; steer wrestlers Ty Erickson of Helena and Bridger Chambers of Stevensville; and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who grew up outside of Vida.
Many loca, and area fan favorites are also entered.
“That’s the thing. You get a lot of hot kids who are hot right now,” said Wagner. “Haven Meged is a world champ. He’s from Miles City, so it feels like a local but he’s a world champ. We’re just privileged to be near him.”
Wagner explained that with the 2021 regular season over, that also gives fans an opportunity to see some top bucking broncs and bulls at the three-day rodeo. The format of the NILE is a “one-header,” explained Wagner, meaning everyone competes once and the best score or time wins.
The stock contractor is Powder River Rodeo of Riverton, Wyoming.
“That’s what’s really good for the NILE. A lot of bulls and broncs were not over the top in multiple rodeos,” Wagner said. “They aren’t having to send them to multiple places. They can send their best to the NILE.”
The High School Showcase, where the top two prep athletes run with the pros, is Thursday. Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, is Friday. Patriot Night, where first responders, law enforcement, military personnel and their families will be honored, is Saturday.
“The celebration and integration of the community is what’s cool with NILE,” Wagner said, “And also the quality of the rodeo. It’s a full package.”
