PUEBLO, Colo. — Due to the impact of inclement weather on event logistics, and in the interest of the safety of riders, bulls, spectators and personnel, the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast: American Roots Editions’ Can-Am Invitational event in Pecos, Texas, Saturday and Sunday at Buck Jackson Arena has been canceled the PBR announced in a press release Wednesday.
Last Sunday with the threat of inclement weather in Del Rio, Texas, the PBR canceled day two of the Built Ford Tough Invitational.
