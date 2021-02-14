DEL RIO, Texas — With the threat of inclement weather, the Professional Bull Riders canceled day two of the Unleash The Beast American Roots Edition Built Ford Tough Invitational on Sunday here.

The event was being held outdoors at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds and the first day of competition on Saturday was contested under conditions "barely breaking the freezing point," according to a PBR news release on Saturday. 

The PBR announced the cancellation of action on Sunday in a press release and noted it was in the best interest and safety of the bull riders, bovine athletes, spectators and crew to cancel. The circuit plans to complete the event in Longview, Texas, on Feb. 26.

In the first round on Saturday, Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood returned after missing two events after suffering a broken jaw in the first stop of the season on Jan. 16 in Ocala, Florida. Lockwood posted an 87-point ride on Saturday, on Skull Crusher — which the Volborg bull rider later noted was a "deceiving name for my first bull back after breaking my jaw" on Twitter — to tie for third in the round.

Rafael Henrique dos Santos won the first round with an 89.5 on Saturday, followed by Mason Taylor with an 89.25. Keyshawn Whitehorse matched Lockwood with an 87 to tie for third. 

In the 15/15 Bucking Battle on a cold Saturday afternoon, top-ranked rider Cooper Davis scored a win in his home state. Davis registered a 90-point score aboard Born To Sin. Only two other riders had qualified rides in the special round — Dener Barbosa with an 87.5 and Whitehorse with an 87.25.

