BILLINGS — Cowboy Christmas was special for Helena steer wrestler Ty Erickson this year.
Not for the typical reasons of a big payday, or a string of successful rodeos.
There was extra magic this year.
Erickson and his wife, Cierra, became the proud parents of Cedona Ann Erickson, who was born on July 3.
While the timing wasn’t perfect for a rodeo cowboy during the lucrative Fourth of July Cowboy Christmas stretch, Erickson wouldn’t trade becoming a dad for anything in the world.
“I had to skip a rodeo for it. That’s alright. I’d do it 1,000 times over,” Erickson, the 2019 world champion steer wrestler, said Friday morning before the slack round of the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark began.
The 31-year-old Erickson, a 2009 Helena Capital graduate, is already enjoying spending time with his new daughter and knows it will be harder to be on the road for long stretches when she is older.
“It’s fun, man,” the first-time dad said, while flashing a proud smile. “Especially when they get older, they show emotion and it will be fun, but a lot harder to leave when you’ve got to go rodeoing.”
On Friday at the Metra, Erickson recorded a time of 4.4 seconds, which was good for third overall through the slack round. The rodeo will conclude with the third performance at Metra Saturday at 7 p.m.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Erickson is a hulk of a man and some might find it hard to believe he’s able to leap from his horse and wrestle a steer to the ground with such agility and without hurting his body.
“If you run enough steers you’ll always get some bumps and bruises,” Erickson said. “It doesn’t matter how well you do it, you’ll get hurt at one point and time. But if you do it right, it’s a graceful sport, too.”
This year, Erickson is ranked 14th in the world standings with $43,378.36.
Last year, Erickson was 19th in the world and missed qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo by just four spots.
In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the high-paying rodeos were canceled. This year with the rodeo schedule once again back on track, Erickson hopes for a seventh NFR qualification to go along with those from 2014-19.
“We are getting back to normal. Every year we have the same rodeos we hit,” Erickson said. “Last year was really hard for a guy to make a living rodeoing. We were driving 8 to 10 hours between rodeos. It was good to have those rodeos, but I didn’t go as hard as I normally do.
“I just spent more time at home with my family and I worked a little bit and almost reset after I won the world.”
Erickson said he’ll hit 22 rodeos this month as he tries to secure a spot in the top 15 of the world standings and the coveted NFR berth before the season ends Sept. 30. Erickson was in Baker on Thursday and will compete in Kalispell on Saturday.
“You pretty much sit in the truck all day and go to the rodeos to compete and get in the truck and go to the next one,” he said. “There are so many good rodeos we try to get to every one we can to make the goal of getting to the National Finals Rodeo.”
Erickson is traveling with Clayton Hass (Weatherford, Texas), Will Lummus (Byhalia, Mississippi), and Dakota Eldridge (Elko, Nevada) this year. Lummus is ranked sixth in the world, Eldridge eighth and Hass 40th.
“We’ve got great horsepower,” Erickson said. “We have three horses in the rig and all are really good.
“Every guy we have in our rig has made the NFR and that helps. They just push you.”
And while Cowboy Christmas is over for this year, the cowboys are still pushing to earn as much money as they can to cement a spot at the high-paying NFR Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas.
“I can’t complain,” Erickson said. “We are having fun and going to as many good rodeos as we can and trying to win as much money as we can.”
