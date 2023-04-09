NAMPA, Idaho — Ramon de Lima of Brazil had a 3-for-3 showing at the Professional Bull Riders' PBR Gem State Bucking Battle to win the two-day event Saturday.

Lima's perfect performance moved him from No. 33 to No. 20 in the world standings and netted him a check for $53,122. It was the first win of the season for Lima, whose last event win was also at Nampa in 2022 the PBR reported in a press release.

Lima was the only bull rider to ride three bulls over the weekend, "in which the animal athletes of the sport defeated PBR’s top riders," the league detailed in a press release.

Lima chose Fastfire as his final opponent on the weekend and scored a ride of 61.25 points. The PBR reported that with two of the world’s top-five bull riders and half of the top 30 out due to injury — along with the pen of rank bulls dominating the weekend — he decided to keep the 61.25-point ride, which moved him to the top of the leaderboard.

Montana bull rider Dakota Louis of Browning placed 14th with a second-round ride of 83.25 points and netted 16 points over the weekend.

Chase Dougherty, a former Montana State rodeo team member, did not record a score.

The next stop for the Unleash The Beast tour is in Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The PBR Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires is April 14-16 at Metra. Bull riding begins at 7:45 p.m. on April 14, 6:45 p.m. on April 15, and 1:45 p.m. on April 16. Louis was the 2022 Billings PBR tour stop champion.

It will be the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop on the PBR’s schedule, that the bull riding organization has an event in the Magic City.

There are only four events left before the PBR World Finals May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas, so the Billings stop will feature riders fighting for position to earn a berth at the championship finale.

PBR Unleash The Beast

Gem State Bucking Battle, presented by Cooper Tires

Nampa, Idaho

Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Ramon de Lima, 86.5-86.75-61.25-234.50-130.5 Points.

2. Tate Pollmeier, 88.75-87-0-175.75-106 Points.

3. Ezekiel Mitchell, 82.75-85.25-0-168.00-61 Points.

4. Rafael Jose de Brito, 88-0-0-88.00-36.5 Points.

(tie). Austin Richardson, 88-0-0-88.00-36.5 Points.

6. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-0-87.50-28 Points.

7. Cody Jesus, 87.25-0-0-87.25-21 Points.

8. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87-0-0-87.00-19 Points.

9. Brady Turgeon, 86.5-0-0-86.50-16.5 Points.

10. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86.25-0-0-86.25-13 Points.

11. Eduardo Aparecido, 85.75-0-0-85.75-11 Points.

12. Dawson Branton, 85.5-0-0-85.50-9 Points.

13. Koltin Hevalow, 84.25-0-0-84.25-8 Points.

14. Dakota Louis, 0-83.25-0-83.25-16 Points.

15. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 83-0-0-83.00-8 Points.

16. Aaron Williams, 81-0-0-81.00-8 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00

Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Guilherme Valleiras, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0.00

Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Josh Frost, 0-0-0-0.00

Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0.00

Elizmar Jeremias, 0-0-0-0.00

Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Jaxton Mortensen, 0-0-0-0.00

Lane Lasley, 0-0-0-0.00