COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Helena's Ty Erickson couldn’t just sit around.
With the rodeo schedule on pause because of the coronavirus crisis, the reigning PRCA world champion steer wrestler went out and got a job.
“The first week or so when I got home, I wasn’t doing anything and I needed to do something,” said Erickson in a PRCA press release. “My wife (Cierra) is riding some horses. I turned my horses out a little bit until it warms up. I've been helping a buddy of mine do some construction. I’m just trying to keep myself busy.”
Erickson, who is sixth in the current steer wrestling world standings with $27,143.97, is doing home construction and remodeling houses.
"I had done construction a little bit before,” said Erickson, 29, in a PRCA release. "This is keeping me from going stir crazy."
Last December at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Erickson captured his first world title. He finished fifth in the average at the NFR for $22,846 and earned $88,410 at the NFR. Erickson totaled $234,491 in season earnings to win the championship.
This past January in Great Falls, Erickson won the steer wrestling title at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
The former Montana State cowboy was a two-time Montana high school all-around champion and was the PRCA steer wrestling rookie of the year in 2011. The Helena native has earned $1,235,578 in his PRCA career.
With the uncertainty of when rodeo action will resume, Erickson is keeping things simple. When rodeo does return, Erickson aims to be sharp as he looks to extend his NFR qualifications streak to seven straight years.
“I have been working out a little bit, and when I feel like we are kind of getting close (to rodeos resuming) I will start grinding and practicing a bunch,” Erickson said in the PRCA release. “Once they give us the go ahead, I will be ready to go. I’m hoping this passes over and we can get back to rodeoing. It definitely makes me miss it more now that we can’t do it. When we get back to rodeoing, I’m going to take full advantage of it.”
