KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joao Ricarda Vieira was 3 for 3 at the PBR Caterpillar Classic that concluded on Saturday to surge back atop the world standings.
It was the second Unleash The Beast tour event win for Vieira this season.
Kaique Pacheco placed second and Eduardo Aparecido third. Kyler Oliver and former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty tied for fourth.
Montana bull riders Matt Triplett (12th) and Dakota Louis (21st) also earned points. Triplett had a ride of 87.75 points in the first round to net 12.5 points and Louis had a ride of 83.75 points in the first round for eight points.
