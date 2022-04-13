COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Trevor Brazile, the king of PRCA cowboys with 26 world championships, leads the 2022 induction class for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
Brazile is joined by four-time PRCA world champion bareback rider Bobby Mote (2002, 2007, 2009-2010), world champion team roper Bobby Harris (1991), stock contractor Jake Beutler, rodeo clown Rick Young, four-time PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year Medicine Woman, rodeo notable Mel Potter, world champion steer wrestler Roy Duvall’s horse Whiskey, barrel racer Ardith Bruce and WPRA notable Cindy Rosser.
The inductees will be enshrined July 16, along with the rodeo committee from Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell, Nebraska.
Brazile, ProRodeo’s only $7 million cowboy, has 26 gold buckles that include a PRCA record 14 in all-around (2002-04, 2006-15, 2018), three in tie-down roping (2007, 2009-10) and one in team roping (2010) to go with the National Finals Steer Roping gold buckles in 2006-07, 2011, 2013-15 and 2019-20.
Brazile also has a PRCA record 74 career total round wins at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — in tie-down roping and team roping — and steer roping. He has won 36 rounds at the NFSR, second only to Guy Allen's 48.
Mote, who retired in 2017 at the age of 41, qualified for 15 consecutive NFRs for 2001-2015 and was reserve world champion in 2001 and 2006.
Harris qualified 18 times in team roping in 1981-82, 1984-95 and 1997, 1999, 2002, and 2010. He also qualified for the NFSR in 1986-91 and 1993 and 2006. Harris, a team roping heeler, captured the 1991 team roping title with Hall of Famer Tee Woolman.
Beutler is part of a family rodeo company known as Beutler Brothers. The company has been recognized as one of the top stock contracting firms producing rodeos across the Southwest and Northwest.
In 1974, Young was selected to work the NFR in Oklahoma City and in 1980 he was named PRCA’s Clown of the Year. He was named Coors Man in the Can at the NFR in 1991, 1994 and 1996-97.
Medicine Woman was a four-time PRCA saddle bronc Horse of the Year (2011, 2014-16) and the two-time saddle bronc horse of the National Finals Rodeo (2010 and 2015). She retired after competing at the 2020 NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. She passed away this past December at the age of 19.
Medicine Woman was selected to the Wrangler NFR 12 times.
Duvall, who won world titles in 1967, 1969 and 1972, spent nine years riding Whiskey.
As for Potter, in 1951 at the age of 16 he began his journey in the Rodeo Cowboys Association, now known as the PRCA. At his peak, back in 1959, Potter competed in the inaugural National Finals Rodeo in Dallas as a tie-down roper, finishing 14th in the final standings.
As recently as 2010, he qualified for the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo as a team roper, and on July 17, 2013, Potter and partner Garrison Dixon won the Green County Fair ProRodeo in Monroe, Wis.
Bruce, a 1964 WPRA world champion, will be inducted into the WPRA Barrel Racing category, while Rosser will be inducted as a WPRA notable.
Bruce landed among the top 15 seven consecutive years from 1963-1969.
Rosser was named the PRCA Secretary of the Year in 1986, and in 1998 she was selected as the NFR Rodeo Secretary. In 2012 she was the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo secretary. In 2020, she was chosen as the recipient of PRCA's Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Award.
The 2022 Ken Stemler Pioneer Award, which recognizes those who have provided groundbreaking, innovative ideas and forward thinking that help the development, advancement, and success of the PRCA and/or the hall of fame and their missions, is being awarded posthumously to John Van Cronkhite, the first general manager of the NFR in 1959.
