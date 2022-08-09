MISSOULA — Western Montana's most anticipated and well-attended August sporting event will be held this week at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Four days of rodeo action begin Wednesday when the Xtreme Bulls take center stage at 7 p.m. Then comes the three-day Missoula Stampede, a Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association showcase and the centerpiece of the Western Montana Fair, starting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Both events will feature a good number of cowboys ranked highly in the PRCA world standings.
The Xtreme Bulls showcase includes six competitors in the top 20, including Trey Kimsey of Oklahoma (7th), Maverick Potter of Texas (8th), Creek Young of Missouri (9th), Jared Parsonage of Canada (15th), Tristen Hutchings of Idaho (19th) and Shane Proctor of Washington (20th).
The 21-year-old Young took first place last year in Missoula and went on to earn Resistol Rookie Bull Rider of the Year honors for the PRCA. A handful of Montana cowboys will also compete in the Xtreme Bulls event, including Beau Nordahl of Frenchtown, Parker Breding of Edgar, Jake Lockwood of Volberg and Conner Murnion of Jordan.
"We've enhanced the rodeo a lot," said Billie Ayers, Missoula Stampede coordinator. "Wednesday is dedicated to First Nations Family Day, celebrating Native American Heritage. Last year we raised $10,000 for MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls)."
Ayers, a Miles City native who also organized last year's Stampede, noted that the event is going to be broadcast live on the Cowboy Channel app.
"Then we are replaying in prime time the week of Aug. 15-19, so we like to use the rodeo to leverage a lot of western Montana's wonderful assets," she said.
"The Flathead River Rodeo Committee will do an activity and talk about their award-winning Indian rodeo in several weeks. Rodeo is a place where so many tribes who don't have their lands can find community."
The Missoula Stampede will feature Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett in bareback riding on Friday night. He is ranked No. 7 in the world. Texan Leighton Berry, ranked 12th in the world, will also appear Friday along with George Gillespie IV of Darby. Trevar McAllister of Ronan will appear on Thursday.
World No. 1 Sage Newman of Melstone will appear in the saddle bronc event Saturday night. Judd Applegate of Deer Lodge will appear Friday along with Dusty Morigeau and Levi Robert Hurst of Kalispell. Chase Brooks will also appear Saturday.
World No. 2 Will Lummus of Mississippi will compete in steer wrestling Friday night. That event will also include Ty Erickson of Helena on Friday night and area cowboys Will Powell of St. Ignatius, Ethan James Stensrud of Florence and Bart Slaney of Whitefish on Saturday.
Kimzey, Young and Nordahl will compete in the Stampede bull riding event on Friday night. Matt Taylor Gutierrez of Arlee will appear in tie-down roping on Saturday night.
In barrel racing, world No. 3 Dona Kay Rule of Oklahoma will compete on Friday night. World No. 6 Sissy Winn of Texas will also appear Friday night along with Ashley Schad of Whitefish. Donna Toavs of Stevensville will appear Thursday night.
Tickets for the rodeo may be purchased at a discounted price on Tuesday. The price goes up if you wait until Wednesday.
Thursday will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink night for breast cancer awareness. On Friday, a parade of champions will be held, with 4-H FFA champions in the arena.
Saturday will be legends night, honoring Ramona Holt from Lolo, who will soon turn 90 years old. She has been involved with ranches and rodeos for a long time and owns Holt Heritage Center in Lolo.
"Her heritage goes back to great great uncle Gene Autry and in 2018 the PRCA named her a Notable Lady of the West," Ayers said.
Matt Merritt of North Carolina will serve as barrelman all week, entertaining the near-capacity crowds in between the rodeo action. Miss Rodeo America Haley Frederiksen will also be on hand, starting Wednesday.
Talk a while with Ayers, and it's easy to guess her favorite sport.
"Rodeo is the only one where you see competitors help each other get ready for the event," she offered. "Guys you're riding against are pulling your straps, they're hazing that steer for you that you're going to be hazing for them. It's great to watch."
