MISSOULA — Sage Newman had enough of not winning, so he made some changes.
It happens that way sometimes. You watch some other cowboy walk away with the buckle and big check enough times, it opens your nostrils.
"Last year after the NFR I wanted to better myself — it kinda lit a fire in me and I wanted to work a little harder this year," said Newman, a Melstone native who won the saddle bronc event at the Missoula Stampede Saturday with a score of 86.5 aboard Mugilla.
"This whole year has been good to me. I've been drawing good horses and feeling good. You want it a little more. It's a little more of me trying."
Whatever Newman changed, the competition would probably love to know. He's ranked No. 1 in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings this year with over $206,000 in earnings.
He's living proof that Montana produces some of the best rodeo cowboys.
"I'm just having fun right now, riding bucking horses, not worrying about nothing," he said with a smile.
Other winners in the Stampede included Tristan Hansen of Dillon in the barebacks, Trey Kimzey of Oklahoma in bull riding, Reese Riemer of Texas in tie-down roping, Taycie Mathews of Arkansas in barrel racing, Brady Boyce of Lewistown and Ty Erickson of Helena (tie) in steer wrestling, Cheyanne Guillory and Tiffany Schieck (tie) in ladies breakaway and Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith of Texas in team roping.
