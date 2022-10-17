COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year to crown a world champion in November.

This year's event produced by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association will be held at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center Nov. 29-30.

General admission tickets are $30 each day, with reserve admission tickets available for $45 per day. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointarena.com or ticketmaster.com, by phone at 866-796-7111 or at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa box office. Tickets are electronic unless purchased at the box office or specified otherwise online or over the phone.

