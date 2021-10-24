COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association announced in a press release on Oct. 21 that the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Dec. 6-7.
The Top 15 breakaway ropers will compete for prize money of $200,000 during the two-day, 10-round performance.
“The continued success and growth of breakaway roping since the National Finals Breakaway Roping in Arlington, Texas, last year has made it clear that the NFBR should come to Vegas with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in the news release.
“The growth over the last two years for ladies breakaway roping at PRCA rodeos has been phenomenal and the popularity of the event continues to grow exponentially,” said Jimmie Munroe, WPRA president, in the release. “We are excited to join with the PRCA in bringing this caliber of roping to Las Vegas for the first time with the second annual Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping at the Orleans. The ladies of the WPRA have worked hard this year and traveled many miles to make their dreams come true in Las Vegas as they compete for a world title alongside the National Finals Rodeo.”
The 2020 National Finals Breakaway Roping took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington in conjunction with the NFR and Jackie Crawford captured the inaugural world championship.
