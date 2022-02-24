LAS VEGAS — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events announced in a press release on Wednesday that the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will see an increase in the payout in December for the second consecutive year.
The NFR, which is scheduled to be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10, will have a record-setting competition payout of more than $10.9 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for all NFR qualifiers and $9,700,098 in competition prize money the release stated.
Between 2015 and 2020, the NFR paid out a total of $10 million — $8.8 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money to qualifiers. The total purse increased to $10,257,048 in 2021.
Based on the updated purse in 2022, the PRCA reported the increase will see round winners earn $28,914 per round, while average winners will receive $74,150. Each go-round will pay a total of $93,270, while the average total will pay $279,811 per event.
The stock contractor pay — which is 30% of the contestant payout — will increase to $3,270,030 according to the release.
