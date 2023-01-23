COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events announced in a press release on Monday that the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge will see an increase in the payout for the third consecutive year. 

The 2023 NFR, which will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 7-16, will have a record-setting payout of more than $11.5 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for NFR qualifiers. 

