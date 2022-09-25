BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday.
The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
This year, for the first time, three arenas will be used at MetraPark. In the past two arenas were used and roping would last until 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the morning. This year, First Interstate Arena will again be utilized and for the first time two arenas will be inside the Expo Center. With the change, Tryan hopes roping concludes at 8 p.m. nightly.
“We tested it out today (Sunday),” he said. “It was awesome and worked really good.”
On Monday, roping begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the competition will start at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free of charge as the Wrangler Finals are a non-ticketed event.
Novice ropers through top-tier PRCA cowboys usually enter and participants are in divisions according to their level of team roping. The event concludes the WTRC season, which typically consists of 45 to 55 events.
On Wednesday night is the Wrangler Open set for 6:30 p.m. at the Metra. Typically there are several past National Finals Rodeo team ropers who compete.
Tryan works closely with his son Travis Tryan, who is the general manager of the WTRC, in producing the event. Travis Tryan qualified for the NFR 11 times.
The competitors enjoy the competition because of the payoffs and the camaraderie of a weeklong championship event. Dennis Tryan said he hopes spectators also have a good time taking in the team roping.
“We don’t charge for it because we want people to come and enjoy it,” he said. “If you like horses and like the sport of team roping, it is probably the biggest thing in Montana to go watch team roping.”
