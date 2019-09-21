BILLINGS — Some of the best ropers in the United States and Canada will be competing this week at the annual Wrangler Team Roping Championship Finals at MetraPark.
The roping event begins Tuesday and continues through Sunday.
Team ropers will compete in 19 different categories for money and prizes. New this year is an all-girls division.
