FORT WORTH, Texas — Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, had a ride he will likely never forget on Jan. 25 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Butner set the arena record at the storied FWSSR with a 94-point ride on Andrews Rodeo Company's All or Nothin' at Dickies Arena. The previous record of 92 points was set by Stetson Wright in last year's semifinal on Calgary Stampede's Y U R Friskey.

