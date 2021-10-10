COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has named longtime Wyoming resident Tom Glause as its chief executive officer the circuit announced in a press release on Friday.
Glause has been the PRCA's interim CEO since Aug. 10, when George Taylor resigned.
“The PRCA has been a part of my life for the past 35 years, and I’m very honored that the PRCA board of directors asked me to assume this role.” Glause said in the news release. “I am also really excited to lead this iconic organization for the benefit of our entire membership.”
Glause joined the PRCA staff in Colorado Springs as chief operating officer and director of rodeo administration on May 15, 2019.
Until his appointment at the PRCA, Glause served as state insurance commissioner under Wyoming governors Matthew Mead and Mark Gordon. He brings 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors as an executive leader, and attorney, and has a financial background the release stated. He attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming on rodeo scholarships as a saddle bronc rider. He received his associate degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in accounting before going on to earn a Juris Doctorate at Wyoming.
Glause was previously a PRCA contestant, was the president of the Mountain States Circuit for six years and served as vice chairman of the board of directors for Cheyenne Frontier Days the PRCA release noted.
Glause’s son, Seth, is a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifying bull rider (2008, 2010-12). In May, Seth, who is the rodeo coach at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, was named Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year.
