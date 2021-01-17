KALISPELL — The overall year-end winners and the finals average winners were crowned on Saturday night at the conclusion of the third performance of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals at the Majestic Valley Arena.
It was the 42nd annual performance. The year-end overall winner and average winner from the Finals in each event advance to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida, April 8-10.
Year-end winners included: Richmond Champion, bareback; Brady Tryan, team roping header; Matt Robertson, team roping heeler; Shawn Downing, steer wrestling; Chase Brooks, saddle bronc; Haven Meged, tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse, barrel racing; and Parker Breding, bull riding.
The average winners included: Wyatt Bloom, bareback; Radley Day/Taylor Williams, team roping; Scott Guenthner, steer wrestling; Brooks, saddle bronc; Meged, tie-down roping; Erin Williams, barrel racing; and Breding, bull riding.
In the three events where the same cowboy won the finals average title and the year-end title, there will be an additional cowboy competing at the national event. Travis Nelson (saddle bronc), Bryce Bott (tie-down roping) and Hawk Whitt (bull riding) all earned spots to the national circuit finals because of the scenario. Nelson, Bott and Whitt were all second in the year-end standings in their respective division.
The year-end all-around champion was Luke Gee and Delon Parker was second.
The Circuit Finals all-around titlist was Caden Camp, while Gee and Connor Murnion tied for second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.