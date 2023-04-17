For the fourth consecutive year, the Darby Rodeo Association will host the Yellowstone Darby Xtreme Bareback (formerly the Yellowstone Darby Riggin’ Rally), at the Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds in Darby, June 3-4.

The PRCA-sanctioned event will attract many of the top-ranked bareback riders in the country, to compete for $60,000 in added money, which is the richest purse ever offered at a bareback event. Paramount Network’s original series, Yellowstone will be the presenting sponsor again this year.

The event will run over two days, with the qualifier taking place on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m., and gates open at noon with $10,000 in added money up for grabs. The top 10 qualifiers will move on to Sunday’s XTREME, where they will be joined by 20 of the world’s top PRCA riders, with $50,000 in added money on the line. Sunday’s performance will start at 6 p.m. (gates will open at 3 p.m.) and be televised live on The Cowboy Channel.

Last year’s event brought a world-record breaking ride to the valley as young bareback rider Rocker Steiner had a 95-point trip aboard C5 Rodeo’s Virgil. The then 18-year-old bareback rider was named PRCA’s Resistol 2022 Rookie of the Year in bareback riding and qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

“The Yellowstone Darby Xtreme Bareback event has quickly become one of the biggest events of the year, in the Bitterroot Valley,” said Caleb Bennett, Corvallis resident and 10-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier. “I look forward to this event each year. The competition is top notch and supporting the Darby Rodeo Association is a great way to give back to the community."

In addition to two days of great competition, the DRA will host live entertainment on Saturday evening, following the qualifier. The entertainment will be included in the ticket price for Saturday’s event. Tickets for Saturday’s qualifier are $25. Tickets for Sunday’s event are $45. A combo ticket for both events can be purchased for $60. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.darbyrodeo.org/tickets-events.