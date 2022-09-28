BILLINGS — Clay Tryan doesn’t think about career milestones much.
The veteran team roping header from Billings instead prefers to focus on the present and concentrates on his next opportunity in the rodeo arena.
However, come Dec. 1-10 Tryan will be hard-pressed not to think about his historic career. The likable cowboy will be competing in his 20th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
While the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regular season doesn’t officially end until Friday, Tryan is second in the world team roping headers standings with $144,663.14. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the NFR.
Tryan has qualified for the NFR from 2001-07, 2009-15, and 2017-21. While the season isn’t officially over yet, with him being in second place in the world standings Tryan will also be roping in Vegas this December.
It will be his 20th time competing at the world finals. Tryan has experienced plenty of success in Vegas, winning three world championships (2005, 2013-14) and two average titles (2004, 2014).
“Man, I really can’t,” Tryan, 43, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com when asked if he could really believe it would already be his 20th NFR. “It was always kind of a goal of mine to go 20 times. You don’t think about it, but now it’s here. I don’t feel very old. I don’t feel my age. It’s crazy to go this long and stay pretty good at it.
“I’m a pretty simple person. I’m always about just thinking of the milestones when I am done. When you are in it, you have to focus on it. You have to have that mindset. When you are doing it, the part of what you did today; that’s all that matters.”
Tryan, who resides with his wife, Bobbie, and three sons — Tyler, Braylon and Dash — in Lipan, Texas, was in Billings for the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, which run through Sunday at MetraPark. The WNTRF, in its 17th year of competition in the Magic City, is run by Tryan’s father, Dennis, and brother, Travis.
The three-time world champion was scheduled to compete Wednesday night at First Interstate Arena in the Wrangler Open, which typically attracts top-tier professional ropers.
“I always come up here for it,” said Tryan. “It’s a fun roping to go to and I like to rope.”
Competing at an event in his hometown brings back memories for Tryan, a 1997 Shepherd High School graduate. Tryan arrived in Billings Tuesday and will leave Thursday afternoon. So while he’s in the area there isn’t much time for visiting but he enjoys the time in Billings and the camaraderie team roping offers.
In fact, it was at MetraPark where Tryan honed his skills with his father. According to Clay Tryan’s biographical information on the PRCA website, Dennis Tryan was the first Treasure State team roper to qualify for the NFR, back in 1984.
It was during those sessions competing and practicing with his dad at MetraPark that Clay realized he wanted to become a professional team roper.
“I’m pretty busy when I’m here, but it’s good to come home,” he said. “I got good at roping here at the barn with my dad. We roped there in the winter time. It was cold. I was a junior and senior in high school. We spent a lot of time here as a kid.
“When you as a kid get good at roping, at ages 16 or 17, or wherever you are, you grow and that’s when I started to get better and realized it could be my career. I spent a lot of time here.”
Many team ropers enter events like the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals throughout the year, Tryan explained.
“Team roping jackpots are a big part of what team ropers do,” said Tryan. “There are a lot of them throughout the year. It’s what you do to make a living.”
In March, Tryan won the lucrative RodeoHouston with then partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas. Overall, Tryan totaled $54,500 in winnings in Houston.
At the end of July, Tryan and partner Jade Corkill claimed the win at the prestigious Cheyenne Frontier Days.
For Tryan, winning at Cheyenne Frontier Days was special. He and Corkill, who was also his partner in 2013 and 2014 during world championship runs, also were victorious at the storied Wyoming rodeo in 2013.
“Yeah, anytime you win a big rodeo, there are 10 that are iconic, anytime you win one of those it is special,” Tryan said. “It’s not hard to place, but to win first place is hard.”
Another one of those “special” wins for Tryan was when he and Corkill had a time of 4.5 seconds to win the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge during the Cowboy Christmas run.
In 2000, Tryan and partner Nick Sarchet of Phoenix were victorious at Red Lodge with a winning time of 4.2 seconds.
“It was good,” said Tryan of winning in Red Lodge this past summer. “I won Red Lodge in 2000, so I won that rodeo 22 years apart. I haven’t been to Red Lodge a lot. But, it’s kind of crazy I won it in 2000 and 2022.”
Tryan has now just over $3 million in his PRCA career. Like his career appearances in the NFR, Tryan is grateful that he’s been able to be successful for a long period in order to win the $3 million in earnings; however it just isn’t something he finds himself thinking about too much.
“It’s hard to explain to people that when you are in the middle of it, you try to stay good and try to think less about your accomplishments than people think,” he said. “You enjoy the wins, but are constantly working. People put a lot of work into it. There’s a lot of good ropers nowadays.”
Early in the summer, the PRCA reported that Tryan and Corkill, of Fallon, Nevada, would be teaming up again this season. Corkill and Tryan had been team roping partners from 2013-15 and 2017.
Tryan had roped with Long earlier this year and in 2020 and 2021 seasons, qualifying for the NFR both seasons.
Clay Smith, who teamed for most of the 2019 campaign through May 2022 with Corkill, and Long had started roping together earlier this summer.
Ironically, Smith and Corkill were second in the Championship Shootout to Tryan and Long at RodeoHouston.
“That is just part of the business,” said Tryan. “Jade’s partner and my partner decided to rope and it paired me and Jade back up. I’ve roped with Jade (a three-time world champion) and had some of my better success. We did good.”
With the win at RodeoHouston, Tryan was able to stay home a little bit more this season.
“It made the year easier,” he said. “I rodeoed hard, but I didn’t compete at as many. I went to 55 or 56 rodeos and you can go to 75. I just didn’t do it.”
Currently, 2021 world champion Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, leads Tryan by $83,214.71 in the team roping headers standings entering the high-paying NFR. In February, the PRCA announced that this year’s NFR would have a record competition purse of more than $10.9 million. A round win is worth $28,914 and average champions will earn $74,150.
Like most competitors, Tryan hopes to win another championship in Vegas, but he enters with a mindset of focusing on what he and Corkill (ranked fourth in the team roping heelers standings) can accomplish as a team — not on the gap between himself and Driggers.
“You just have to get on a heater. I have to have a great National Finals Rodeo to beat him,” said Tryan. “I’m not trying to win it, I just want to have a great NFR and win lots of money.”
Winning an NFR average championship like he did in 2004 and 2014 would help in a world title chase, but Tryan explained he takes a round-by-round approach.
“You don’t think about it from the start,” he said. “If it goes well, you think about it. At the beginning, rope good and sharp and simplify it if you can.”
At this point in his career, Tryan is still enjoying success and chasing championships so he’s not looking at retirement — yet.
But, sitting outside the Metra and near the barn where Tryan improved as a team roper and honed his skills, he admits the thought has crossed his mind. Tryan said that if he feels his skills diminish to the point where he can’t compete at a high level, that is when he’ll walk away. However, “not yet, not yet. I’ll try my butt off to make sure of that.”
“I’ve thought about it. I’m not done yet,” Tryan said of retirement. “There will be no focus or talking about it. When I’m done, I’ll be done.”
For Tryan, it’s not time to think about career achievements or his eventual last performance. It’s time to focus on and prepare for his 20th National Finals Rodeo.
