Montana Coaches Association

Coaches of the Year (Fall)

Football: AA, Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel; A, Mike Ludwig, Laurel; B, Chris Grabowska, Manhattan; 8-Man, Mike Cutler, Drummond-Philipsburg; 6-Man, Michael Reiter, Froid-Lake.

Volleyball: AA, Rebecca Cleveland, Helena Capital; A, Anita Foster, Billings Central; B, Ann Funk, Choteau; C, Lena Kallevig, Bridger.

Boys cross country: AA, Diego Hammett, Missoula Sentinel; A, Mark Albert, Hamilton; B, Andrew Gideon, Eureka; C, Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.

Girls cross country: AA, Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A, James Peacock, Columbia Falls; B, Brooke Dolan, Townsend; C, Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.

Boys golf: AA, Craig Matosich, Missoula Sentinel; A, Bill Kahle, Whitefish.

Girls golf: AA, Ryan Nelson, Bozeman; A, Jim O'Neil, Laurel.

Boys soccer: AA, Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; A, O'Brien Byrd, Columbia Falls.

Girls soccer: AA, Brenden Byrd, Kalispell Glacier; A, Aloma Jess, Laurel.

Note: The 2021 MCA Awards Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 29 at Great Falls CMR High School.

