Miles CC 19, Dakota County Tech 10
Highlights: The Pioneers rallied from a 6-0 deficit Friday to win in the opening round at the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minn. MCC amassed 19 hits, with eight of nine starters getting at least two hits. Jake Lacey socked a three-run home run for Miles. The Pioneers finished with one homer, eight doubles and 10 singles. Dylan Rydalch pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.