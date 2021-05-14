Miles CC 19, Dakota County Tech 10

Highlights: The Pioneers rallied from a 6-0 deficit Friday to win in the opening round at the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minn. MCC amassed 19 hits, with eight of nine starters getting at least two hits. Jake Lacey socked a three-run home run for Miles. The Pioneers finished with one homer, eight doubles and 10 singles. Dylan Rydalch pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Pioneers.

