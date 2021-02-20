Hardin High School Meet

Virtual

Team

Girls: Billings Skyview, 177; Billings Central, 154; Hardin, 126

Boys: Billings Skyview, 166; Billings Central, 117; Hardin, 32

Individual

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings Skyview, A, Kaufman, Claire, Benjamin, Crystal, Smith, Alyssa, Hirschi, Rachel, 2:04.35. 2, Billings Central  'A' 2:05.93. 3, Hardin 'A' 2:07.18. 4, Billings Central 'B' 2:30.58. 5, Hardin 'B' 2:33.77. 6, Billings Skyview 'B' (Arnold, Molly, Hunt, Kennedy, Wyatt, Parker, Barrera, Chloe), 2:35.67.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Hardin High School 'A' DQ, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' DQ., Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Bushman, Dallin, Hurt, Michael, Bunn, Avery, Lyda, Gabe), DQ.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, BSV, 2:09.00. 2, Nynas, Abbegael, BSV, 2:11.79. 3, Smith, Alyssa, BSV, x2:16.69. 4, Hirschi, Rachel, BSV, 2:17.51. 5, Wyatt, Reagan, BSV, 2:28.27. 6, Ralston-Gust, Mia, BCH, 2:29.20. 

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Lyda, Gabe, BSV, 2:28.32. 2, Neese, Dylan, BSV, 2:28.69. 3, Johnson, Reese, BCH, 2:30.96. 4, Hurt, Joseph, BSV, 2:35.79. 5, Rains, Skyler, BSV, 2:37.71. 6, Bushman, Cody, BSV, 2:45.66. 

Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Beers, Megan, BCH, 2:26.38. 2, Kunz, Myah, BCH, 2:34.10. 3, Soens, Brogan, BSV, 2:48.08. 4, Benjamin, Amanda, BSV, 2:52.02. 5, Fink, Ava, BCH, 2:52.15. 6, Osborn, Ashlee, HAR, 2:55.01. 

Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Brown, Ethan, BSV, 2:16.59. 2, Hraban, Aedan, BCH, 2:25.90.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Kaufman, Claire, BSV, 27.19. 2, Benjamin, Crystal, BSV, 27.31. 3, Kogolshak, Rylee, HAR, 27.38. 4, Hirschi, Rachel, BSV, 28.15. 5, Pallone, Carmen, HAR, 28.20. 6, Three Irons, Andrea, HAR, 29.89.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Bushman, Dallin, BSV, 28.66. 2, Ripplinger, Kiernen, BCH, 29.41. 3, Bartholomew, Jordan, BCH, 29.57. 4, McGovern, Brendan, BCH, 29.76. 5, Neese, Dylan, BSV, 30.32. 6, Yates, Keegan, BSV, 30.92. 

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Kaufman, Claire, BSV, 1:05.48. 2, Smith, Alyssa, BSV, 1:16.41. 3, Pallone, Carmen, HAR, 1:16.59. 4, Ralston-Gust, Mia, BCH, 1:22.30. 5, Logan, Alyssa, BSV, 1:28.73. 6, Milburn, Lliana, BCH, 1:31.33.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Brown, Ethan, BSV, 1:00.47. 2, Mark, Toby, HAR, 1:12.53. 3, Bunn, Avery, BSV, 1:20.19.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Carey, Lexi, BSV, 57.36. 2, Kunz, Myah, BCH, 1:00.27. 3, Bodine, Lauren M, BCH, 1:03.40. 4, Anderson, Katelyn N, BCH, 1:04.38. 5, Nedens, Aubrey, HAR, 1:05.69. 6, Fink, Ava, BCH, 1:08.30. 

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Mark, Caleb, HAR-MT, 53.58. 2, Gordon, Hayden, BSV, 58.93. 3, Demaray, Logan, BSV, 59.48. 4, Lyda, Gabe, BSV, 1:05.73. 5, Rains, Skyler, BSV, 1:06.62. 6, Bartholomew, Jordan, BCH, 1:06.88. 

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Carey, Lexi, BSV, 5:25.77. 2, Nynas, Abbegael, BSV, 5:53.30. 3, Cantesano, Ariana, BSV, 6:42.59. 4, Davison, Abigail, BCH, 6:42.89. 5, Uffelman, Abby, HAR, 6:55.68. 6, Baker, Chloe, HAR, 7:26.01.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Birdinground, O'Shay, BSV, 5:49.11. 2, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, BCH, 6:17.90. 3, Bunn, Avery, BSV, 6:45.73. 4, Johnson, Reese, BCH, 7:10.67. 5, McGovern, Brendan, BCH, 7:16.01. 6, Orendorf, Travis, BSV, 7:59.51. 

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central 'A' 1:55.94. 2, Hardin 'A' 2:01.74. 3, Billings Skyview 'A' (Benjamin, Amanda, Wyatt, Reagan, Cantesano, Ariana, Nynas, Abbegael), 2:02.70. 4, Billings Skyview 'B' (Christensen, Carissa, Eckart, Piper, Soens, Brogan, Logan, Alyssa), 2:05.26. 5, Hardin 'B' 2:10.01. 6, Billings Central 'B' 2:15.30.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview 'A' (Hurt, Joseph, Demaray, Logan, Birdinground, O'Shay, Brown, Ethan), 1:46.96. 2, Billings Skyview 'B' (Gordon, Hayden, Lyda, Gabe, Bushman, Dallin, Bunn, Avery), 1:52.07. 3, Billings Central 'A' 1:56.10. 4, Billings Skyview 'C' (Hurt, Michael, Orendorf, Travis, Leonard, Nolan, Neese, Dylan), 2:07.18. 5, Billings Skyview 'D' (Sniziek, Nolan, Bushman, Cody, Rains, Skyler, Yates, Keegan), 2:10.12. 6, Billings Central 'B' 2:33.67. 

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Benjamin, Amanda, BSV, 1:16.75. 2, Three Irons, Andrea, HAR, 1:17.52. 3, Milburn, Lliana, BCH, 1:20.10. 4, Dye, Eliza, BSV, 1:21.70. 5, Martin, Aspen, BCH, 1:23.53. 6, Christensen, Carissa, BSV, 1:26.56. 

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Mark, Caleb, HAR, 1:00.10. 2, Bushman, Dallin, BSV, 1:18.79. 3, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, BCH, 1:19.11. 4, Gordon, Hayden, BSV, 1:22.09. 5, Gaudreau, Patrick, BCH, 1:45.55.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Kogolshak, Rylee, HAR-MT, 1:11.59. 2, Beers, Megan, BCH, 1:18.55. 3, Nedens, Aubrey, HAR-MT, 1:21.83. 4, Bodine, Lauren M, BCH, 1:22.42. 5, Dye, Eliza, BSV, 1:24.72. 6, Soens, Brogan, BSV, 1:25.36.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Hraban, Aedan, BCH, 1:12.50. 2, Mark, Toby, HAR-MT, 1:14.97. 3, Birdinground, O'Shay, BSV, 1:15.35. 4, Burmeister, Jacob, BCH, 1:36.75. 5, Hurt, Michael, BSV, 1:37.14. 6, Plutt, Ian, BCH, 2:03.45.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central 'A' 4:16.48. 2, Hardin 'A' 4:31.87. 3, Billings Skyview 'B' (Benjamin, Amanda, Cantesano, Ariana, Wyatt, Reagan, Nynas, Abbegael), 4:39.93. 4, Billings Skyview 'C' (Christensen, Carissa, Eckart, Piper, Soens, Brogan, Logan, Alyssa), 4:52.92. 5, Billings Central 'B' 5:02.10. 6, Billings Skyview 'D' (Cantesano, Bianca, Schlenker, Hannah, Bella, Abbey, Carey, Lexi), 5:04.32.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview 'A' (Hurt, Joseph, Demaray, Logan, Birdinground, O'Shay, Brown, Ethan ), 4:03.75. 2, Billings Central 'A' 4:32.65. 3, Billings Skyview 'B' (Leonard, Nolan, Orendorf, Travis, Neese, Dylan, Gordon, Hayden), 4:51.93. 4, Billings Central  'B' 5:18.07. --, Billings Skyview 'C' (Sniziek, Nolan , Bushman, Cody, Yates, Keegan, Rains, Skyler), DQ.

Tags

Load comments