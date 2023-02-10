Boys
All-Class State Wrestling Tournament
at First Interstate Arena, MetraPark
Class AA
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 150.5, Billings West 145, Billings Senior 93, Helena Capital 90.5, Great Falls 84.5, Butte 76, Great Falls CMR 72, Belgrade 66.5, Billings Skyview 46.5, Bozeman 39, Kalispell Glacier 32, Missoula Sentinel 21, Helena 18, Missoula Big Sky 12.5, Bozeman Gallatin 12, Missoula Hellgate 3
Semifinal pairings
103: Cody Westlake, Belgrade, vs. Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior; Paydon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR, vs. Makael Aguayo, Billings West.
113: Diesel Thompson, Flathead, vs. Nolan Brown, Belgrade; Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR, vs. Zach Morse, Billings West.
120: Cashton Spolar, Capital, vs. Kade Wallace, Missoula Sentinel; William Barnes, Flathead, vs. Keyan Hernandez, Billings West.
126: Hunter Rahn, Capital, vs. Landon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR; Aiden Downing, Flathead, vs. Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade.
132: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, vs. Gage Clothier, Great Falls; Kip Pumnea, Butte, vs. Jace Komac, Great Falls.
138: Dane Lake, Flathead, vs. Jesse Aarness, Billings West; Demetri Saliaris, Billings Senior, vs. Carter Schmidt, Belgrade.
145: Kale Baumann, Great Falls, vs. Kyle Ard, Billings Senior; Logan Stansberry, Flathead, vs. Avery Allen, Bozeman.
152: Logan Linn, Belgrade, vs. Chris Acuna, Billings Senior; Cade Troupe, Flathead, vs. Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls.
160: Israel Moreno, Big Sky, vs. Cole Graham, Capital; Gabe Lake, Flathead, vs. Logan Cole, Billings Senior.
170: Anders Thompson, Flathead, vs. Gunnar Thompson, Flathead; Conner Kovick, Capital, vs. Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview.
182: Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, vs. Chris Garcia, Billings West; Dylan Graham, Capital, vs. AJ Lafurge, Great Falls CMR.
205: Sawyer Troupe, Flathead, vs. Solomon Stortz, Billings West; Ben Rodgers, Belgrade, vs. Brendan Lockart, Great Falls.
285: Mason Christian, Butte, vs. Maxx Lee, Billings Senior; Talon Marsh, Capital, vs. Hudson Wiens, Bozeman.
Class A
Team scores: Columbia Falls 108, Miles City 85, Laurel 80, Sidney 76, Havre 71, Frenchtown 70, Lockwood 61, Ronan 54.5, Hamilton 46, Livingston 41, Glendive 38.5, Lewistown 34, Libby 33, Hardin 30, Browning 28, Corvallis 25, Dillon 17, Billings Central 14, Whitefish 14, East Helena 10, Stevensville 10, Polson 2, Butte Central 0.
Semifinal pairings
103: Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown, vs. August Courville, Ronan; Traic Fainter, Columbia Falls, vs. Gordon Knapp, Sidney.
113: Logan Barnes, Dillon, vs. Matt Lemer, Havre; Cale Nedens, Hardin, vs. Elijah Nose, Laurel.
120: Ridge Cole, Ronan, vs. Brody Keysor, Sidney; Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown, vs. Brody Ketterling, Lockwood.
126: Tyler Gilfry, Columbia Falls, vs. Dalton Hinbauch, Lockwood; Austin Berry, Glendive, vs. Cole Krutzfeldt, Lockwood.
132: Jesse Anson, Hamilton, vs. Trae DeSaveur, Livingston; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City, vs. Reece Graves, Sidney.
138: Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls, vs. Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls; Tristan Stygles, Havre, vs. Currey Brown, Miles City.
145: Tahj Wells, Browning, vs. Billy Gustafson, Columbia Falls; Aden Winder, Laurel, vs. Zander Dean, Sidney.
152: Josiah Kilman, Columbia Falls, vs. Reinhard Bold, Havre; Blaise Cronk, Columbia Falls, vs. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston.
160: Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, vs. Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Landon Bishop, Ronan, vs. Miles Wells, Hardin.
170: Andrew Frederick, Hamilton, vs. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; Kadin Wise, Sidney, vs. Camden Johnson, Laurel.
182: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, vs. Easton DeJong, Miles City; Brandon Roe, Columbia Falls, vs. Kale VanCampen, Havre.
205: Jace DeShazer, Libby, vs. Bryce Weidow, Corvallis; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton, vs. Jeff Boyce, Lewistown.
285: Brendyn Whiteman, Browning, vs. Jackson Miller, Miles City; Philip Herald, Frenchtown, vs. Holden Meged, Miles City.
Class B-C
Team scores: Huntley Project 103, Three Forks 77.5, Eureka 65, Cut Bank 52, Jefferson 52, Whitehall 51, Glasgow 49, Anaconda 39, Conrad 39, Superior 35, Colstrip 33, Fort benton 30, Florence 29, Thompson Falls 27, Malta 26, Fairfield 22, Plains 19, Chinook 18, Forsyth 17, Poplar 17, Circle 16, Red Lodge 15, Baker 14, Choteau 14, Big Sandy 13, Cascade 13, Shepherd 12, Wolf Point 11, Saint Ignatius 8, Columbus/Absarokee 6, Bigfork 5, Great Falls Central 5, Deer Lodge 5, Townsend 4, Shelby 4, Broadus 3, Arlee 1, Darby 0, Harlem 0, Roundup 0, Simms 0, Valier 0.
Semifinal pairings
103: Brummie Boggus, Three Forks, vs. Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank, vs. Baylor Burton, Huntley Project.
113: Timothy Schmidt, Eureka, vs. Blake Lancaster, Eureka; Brayden Linville, Three Forks, vs. Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton.
120: Cole Rogers, Three Forks, vs. Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Bradin Murphy, Cut Bank, vs. Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project.
126: Decker Milender, Superior, vs. Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, vs. Logan VanDyke, Conrad.
132: Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, vs. Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, vs. Riley Davis, Baker.
138: Levi Wagner, Three Forks, vs. Hayden Ramaeker, Huntley Project; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, vs. Khye Gamas, Glasgow.
145: Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, vs. Tucker Kaczmarek, Huntley Project; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank, vs. Tyler Niles, Shepherd.
152: John Armstrong, Jefferson, vs. Caden Pecora, Eureka; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda, vs. Adyn Meinzen, Florence.
160: Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls, vs,. Jaron Taylor, Circle; Chris Graham, Conrad, vs. Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project.
170: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, vs. Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls, vs. Mason Donaldson, Glasgow.
182: Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, vs. Camryn Mears, Malta; Nathan Dunham, Fort Benton, vs. Tyler Schoen, Chinook.
205: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, vs. Connor Sawyer, Cascade; Wes Banks, Eureka, vs. Spencer Gibbs, Malta.
285: Chandon Vulles, Superior, vs. Riley Hume, Eureka; Aidan Miller, Anaconda, vs. Ethan Sullivan, Cut Bank.
