High school
Stillwater 14, Lockwood 0
|Stillwater; 0 1 0 3 10 0 0—14;10;0
|Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;6
W: Hannah Kimble. L: Alyssa Jones.
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City—Hits: Izzy Adams 2, Rhanda Vindiola 2, Hannah Kimble, Maylee Lowell, Brylee Lowell, Makenna Prather, Natalie Gairrett, Katelyn Hamilton. 2B: Izzy Adams 2, Brylee Lowell. 3B: Katelyn Hamilton. RBIs: Rhanda Vindiola 3, Izzy Adams 2, Natalie Gairrett.
Lockwood—Hits: Kinley Crane, Karsyn Cookman.
