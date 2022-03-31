High school

Stillwater 14, Lockwood 0

Stillwater; 0 1 0 3 10 0 0—14;10;0
Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;6

W: Hannah Kimble. L: Alyssa Jones.

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City—Hits: Izzy Adams 2, Rhanda Vindiola 2, Hannah Kimble, Maylee Lowell, Brylee Lowell, Makenna Prather, Natalie Gairrett, Katelyn Hamilton. 2B: Izzy Adams 2, Brylee Lowell. 3B: Katelyn Hamilton. RBIs: Rhanda Vindiola 3, Izzy Adams 2, Natalie Gairrett.

Lockwood—Hits: Kinley Crane, Karsyn Cookman.

 

