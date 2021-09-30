Golf
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
A 2-Man Scramble was held on Thursday as the final event of the 2021 Yellowstone Senior Cup at the Lake Hills Golf Course.
The winners of the scramble are as follows:
1st Place: (71) Todd Koepp & Tom Schillinger
2nd Place: (73) Milt Strong & Steve Wimpfheimer
3rd Place: (76) Bob Frank & Del Hayter
4th Place: (76) Rich Lorenz & Bob Holloway
Bowling
700 series
Sunset: Bruce Pelzel, 253-233-234-720, Wednesday Metro, 188 avg.
