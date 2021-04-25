Frank Hopkins of “Hidalgo,” a movie about a 3,000-mile horse race across the Persian desert, meet your replacement: Ava Depizzol.
Well, not really. Although the Helena Middle School sixth-grader is off to a good start in the equine sport of Endurance Riding. Sanctioned by the American Endurance Riding Convention, this sport entails competing on horseback on trails over distances of 25 miles (6 hours to complete), 50 miles (under 12 hours) or 100 miles (under 24 hours).
Depizzol, 12, is the daughter of Ann Morberg and Jason Depizzol, and already has a pair of AERC 25-mile races under her belt. Last year she competed at the Autumn Sun Endurance ride, in Gooding, Idaho. Riding with her coach (and chaperone) Julie Gillespie, and aboard a friend’s horse “Ted,” Ava placed 10th, competing against adults.
“And because she is a good rider, another rider at the event let Ava ‘catch ride’ their 5-year old Missouri Foxtrotter, and they placed 18th,” Morberg related. “Catch ride is riding an unknown horse to you.”
Junior riders are 15 years and under and must be accompanied along the ride by someone over 18, but because the sport has no “junior” division, the youngsters are placed among the adults.
Horseback riding first captured Ava’s attention after talking to her grandmother, Maura Morberg, who rode endurance in the 1990s.
“Ava became interested in trying it, but we didn’t own a horse,” recounted Ann. “I don’t ride and neither does her dad. That’s when we found an endurance ride mentor in her 60s, Julie Gillespie, who’s been competing in the sport for many years.”
Gillespie let Ava ride with her on her retired endurance horse Monty, teaching her the ropes about everything she needs to know to keep herself and her horse safe.
“They trained together, Julie took my daughter under her wing and taught her so much…she got Ava hooked,” Morberg said. “Julie was a stranger when we met, but has become a great friend and took us to several endurance rides to get experience.”
Like her protégé, Gillespie also partook in her first long-distance race at a young age – a two-day, 65-mile competitive trail ride when she was 13. She has gone on to amass 2,000 miles in 50-milers and another 1,000 miles in limited distances, which does not include Competitive Trail Ride events.
Among Gillespie’s career highlights were the 2014 National CTR championship, and in 2016 she shared the City of Rocks National Park titles, completing two 50-milers in two days, while earning the coveted “Best Condition” award the second day.
She and Depizzol are currently training on a new horse the family purchased last year, an Arab rescue named Desert. The preteen rides under Gillespie’s tutelage every weekend in preparation for the conditioning a 50-mile race requires.
“Ava and Julie are a bit competitive,” Morberg said, noting that local horseman Anne Perkins also competes heavily, and Marie Suthers has taken up the sport, as well.
Morberg said an endurance clinic will take place in Boulder on May 22, with one of the goals being to get more juniors and adults aware of the sport. She said that endurance riding is not bringing in the younger riders, and it seems because “most non-endurance riders don’t even know” the sport exists.
“It’s so much fun, for those who ride horses,” Morberg explained. “Who doesn’t like to trailer their horse to a remote location, ride in beautiful mountain scenery, setup primitive camping for you and your horse for a 3 day event, and ensure the safety of the horse throughout the process?
“Care of the horse is the number one goal and the motto of AERC is ‘to finish is to win,’ and that’s so true.”
She’s hoping more young people will get involved with the sport, as to reap the same benefits that her daughter enjoys.
“Ava loves the time she gets to spend with her horse, camping and being outside an arena, and going fast down the trail,” Morberg said.
Maybe not quite as dramatic as the Viggo Mortensen character – even though Ava’s horse Desert has the right name for Arabia – but just as rewarding and far more practical, to be sure.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
