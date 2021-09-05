Thirty-eight years ago, Troy Grovom's intense battles for rebounds and loose balls on the basketball court helped Capital High to the school's first hoops championship, in 1983.
These days, Troy is in a different kind of battle, fighting for his life in hopes of a liver transplant.
Grovom was a versatile 3-sport athlete in high school – water skiing, football and basketball – and was part of the Bruins' AA title appearances in both football and basketball.
In the fall of 1982, CHS went 9-2 and placed runner-up to CM Russell, being edged by a field goal in a defensive struggle in the finals, 3-0. And although Troy caught 2 passes for 49 yards in the game, he became better known for "The Mouthpiece Call," when he was whistled for an improper equipment penalty on a long pass play late in the fourth quarter, negating a first down at CMR's 20 and moving the ball back to their 46.
A 6'2", 195-pound tight end, Grovom led the team with 26 receptions for 392 yards. He was selected honorable mention All-State, and was signed by the University of Montana.
As the Capital cager's seventh-man, his tough defense and aggressive rebounding helped the underdog Bru-crew to a triple overtime 46-45 upset over Billings Senior in the State chipper.
After transferring from UM football to Carroll College, and bulking up to 215-pounds, Troy helped the Saints to back-to-back Frontier crowns, and was selected 1985 second team All-Conference, before suffering several career-ending injuries.
Later on he became a decent pool player in the local pool leagues, shooting mostly with his dad Harold and his uncle Ron. Grovom also became efficient on the golf links, carding a lifetime PR of 67 during a member/guest tourney at Green Meadow, and acing a hole in one GMCC's No. 7 in 1992.
After college, Troy's working career involved venues that allowed him to continue his love for interacting with people, according to his brother in law Paul Dordal.
“Troy always found jobs that allowed him to make a lot of friends, including as the owner/operator of Montana Motorsports and Marine, bar-tending at Millers and other places, as a mortgage loan officer, and insurance and car sales,” Dordal wrote in an email from North Carolina.
“He excelled as a business officer in the car business and worked for American Financial as a business development manager for more than 12 years as he traveled around Montana to support many of the car dealers in our state.”
In 2006, Troy married Rachel Ferguson, and they have lived in the Flathead Lake area for the past few years.
“It’s too bad that this story doesn’t end there, but over the past year Troy’s health has deteriorated,” Dordal related, “and he's currently living with his sister Laureen and I in North Carolina while waiting for a liver donor in the Duke Medical Center liver transplant program.
“Due to his liver disease he is not in good health and he will continue to get worse while waiting up to a year or more for a liver donor.”
The process of locating a liver from either a deceased donor or a living donor normally takes months and in Grovom’s case requires finding a donor preferably younger than 56 years old, with Type O blood and somewhat the same size.
“It’s worth noting that a living donor can donate up to 50% of their liver and it will regenerate to 100% within two to three months,” he continued. “If there is anyone willing to be a living donor for Troy, it may save his life and help him get back to normal. For more information please contact Paul Dordal at pdordal16@gmail.com, or call 910-922-5571.”
There is also a GoFundMe to help defray his medical expenses, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-troys-ass?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1PFhivvaArWZa5LTY7FhHUu2zKxGf5PccAMjdvEUSpC2iyRCCz6pE5RDY
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
