BUTTE – It is a mild winter day at the High Altitude skating oval as 17-year-old Will Silk prepares for another day of training.

This is nothing new for Silk, who started skating when he was three years old.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments