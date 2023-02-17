BUTTE – It is a mild winter day at the High Altitude skating oval as 17-year-old Will Silk prepares for another day of training.
This is nothing new for Silk, who started skating when he was three years old.
“It’s been about 14 years, right when I started walking basically,” Silk said.
The journey started before he ever stepped on the ice and long before he was born. Will’s father, Dave, is a highly-decorated speed skater. Dave was the World Cup 5000m overall champion in 1986 and competed in three events in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.
Now, 35 years later, Dave coaches his son in the same sport that has been a giant part of his life. For Will’s career, the two have been by each other’s side throughout.
“I trust him (Dave) because he knows how to get to the highest level. The training has been evolving over the years so he’s learning along with me. He has been a huge influence,” Will said.
The years of training have paid off so far. Will is at the top of his game and has broken all of his personal records this season.
Most recently, he broke his personal record and won the 5000m race at the 2023 Winter Classic on Feb. 4 in Calgary, the same city where his father once competed in the Olympics.
Not only did his time of six minutes and 47 seconds break a personal record, but it beat his father’s all-time personal best. The sport has evolved plenty since Dave competed in the 1980’s, but he’s ready to admit that Will is ahead of where he was.
“The stage that he’s in right now compared to when I was his age, he’s definitely a faster and better skater than I was,” Dave said.
Will has lofty aspirations for where his skating career could take him. He’s already travelled far and wide across North America, from Calgary to Salt Lake City to Milwaukee.
He hopes to compete at the Junior World Championships in Hachinohe, Japan in March of 2024. Ultimately, competing in the Olympics like his father did is the goal for Will.
While he thinks about the long term goals often, he has remained focused on the present. Each day of training, it is self-improvement that motivates Will to continue.
“Just continuing to get better, it’s really rewarding when my time goes down,” Will said. “I work towards short term goals and building off of those to reach my long term goals.”
For the time being, Will’s main focus is improving his times. Once he graduates from Butte High in the Class of 2024, he hopes his results are good enough to score an invite to the Speed Skating National Training Program in Salt Lake City.
“The program is really exclusive. You get sponsorship and you’re considered a professional, so it’s kind of like making the NFL or whatever but you obviously don’t get paid 45 million dollars per year,” Will said with a chuckle.
While there has been tons of success, it hasn’t come easily. Will’s ice training is generally only from December to February, but he does “dry-land” training throughout the year, including weight-training, bike riding and more.
The grueling training sessions and everything that has gone into Will’s success in the sport has helped out with other things in life, seemingly making daily tasks easy.
“Skating a 5000m race is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. If something is under seven minutes I know I can do it because it can’t be as hard as that race. So I put that to other things and it really helps a lot, just the mental push through homework or something I really don’t want to do,” Will said.
Aside from the training, the individual aspect of the sport brings on challenges as well. There is nobody else to blame for a poor performance. There aren’t teammates to pick up your slack or pick you up when you’re down.
Interestingly enough, this is one of Will’s favorite aspects of the sport.
“I like skating so much because it’s an individual sport. Your performance is all on you, it’s different when someone is slacking off on a team,” Silk said.
Growing up, Will tried his hand at a variety of sports like basketball, soccer and more. As time went on, he found himself losing interest and now is solely focused on speed skating.
Just like his father, growing the sport and bringing more attention to it is important to Will.
“Getting more people into the sport is huge because I think their missing out on a lot. You learn how to push yourself and it teaches you different lessons than a team sport would,” Will said.
It has been quite the journey for the Silk’s in the speed skating world. Their outlook is admirable, with their focus on the present and enjoying the moment.
For Dave, it has been nothing short of a pleasure to watch his son excel in the sport that he has been involved with since he was a child in Butte.
“I feel totally privileged. It was my sport and then to have my son take interest in it and do so well at it, it’s phenomenal. I’m lucky to have that and I totally appreciate it, it’s incredible,” Dave said.
Although it’s been a long 14 years, it is just the beginning for Will. With the positive approach and guidance from his two-in-one father and coach, he could follow in Dave’s footsteps at the Olympics one day.
