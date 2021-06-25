BOISE, Idaho — The two Billings state champion girls soccer teams still alive at the United States Youth Soccer Far West Regional were eliminated Friday afternoon.
The Billings United Pink U-18 girls fell to Real Colorado Edge of Denver 2-0 in a quarterfinal match. Later in the day, the Billings United Pink U-15 girls lost to the Broomfield Soccer Club of Colorado 14-0 in a quarterfinal.
Both teams went 2-1 in pool play earlier in the week.
In all, 16 boys and girls teams from eight age groups advanced to the regionals after winning titles. All but the two Billings teams were eliminated in pool play.
