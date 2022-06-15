BUTTE — Two Saturday comebacks led to a Sunday title for the Mining City FC U14 boys soccer team.
Butte's youth soccer players laid claim to their division's Montana Cup with a 4-2 win over in Helena in Great Falls on Sunday.
Timothy Revenaugh scored twice while Fabian Thompson and Aidan Maesar each had one goal in the title game. Goalkeeper Johan Thieszen and Butte's backline kept the Helena offense at bay in a victory that shows growth for Butte youth soccer.
Prior to this season, the U14 team had won only a single game over a two-year span.
"This year, (we) really came together and played a lot better," head coach Mike Maesar saiod. "It's a big tournament. It was a good win for these boys."
To advance to Sunday's title game, Mining City FC beat Stevensville 3-2 and Helena 3-1 on Saturday. Mining City FC trailed at half in both games, 2-0 to Stevensville and 1-0 to Helena.
"(We) kind of made some adjustments at halftime and they just came out and played really, really strong in the second half of both games," Maesar said.
Ziggy Okrusch, Howie Pearston and Braden Harrison each scored a second-half goal against Stevensville. Okrusch, Harrison and Revenaugh scored in the first game against Helena.
Thieszen kept a clean sheet in both second halves Saturday, and conceded just one goal in the second half of the title game.
"The entire tournament he played awesome as our keeper," Maesar said.
Thieszen was supported by Mining City's defense, which suppressed offensive chances.
"The entire back line played incredible defense and shut out both teams in the second half Saturday," Maesar said.
Alongside his coaching duties, Maesar also serves as the club's president and sometimes as a referee. He is in his fourth year with Mining City FC. He was helped this season by assistant coaches Amanda Marinovich and Adam Colvin, who Maesar credits with much of the program's success.
"I have two really good coaches that have a lot of experience," Maesar said.
Marinovich played college soccer at University of Mary in Bismark, North Dakota, and Colvin is an assistant for Butte High.
Continuity is also a factor.
"These guys have now played together for three years," Maesar said. "The first couple years a lot of them were pretty inexperienced. Now that they've got a couple years together they're starting to play well as a team."
The U14 and U19 girls teams also competed in Great Falls over the weekend. Mining City FC's U11 co-ed team will play at the Montana Showcase tournament in Helena this Saturday and Sunday.
The U19 team played in Montana's premier division and finished its season at the Montana State Cup on May 21-22 in Bozeman.
More information about Mining City FC, its fall and spring travel leagues and how to register new players can be found at miningcityfc.com
"We're always looking for quality players," Maesar said.
