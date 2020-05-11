BILLINGS —mAfter a few delays, work has started at Amend Park to install a new artificial turf field, bleachers and LED lighting.
The project was approved and bid on last fall, and had been set to start earlier this spring. The work was to be centered on one of the soccer fields in the southwest corner of Amend Park, leaving the rest of the fields open for play.
But project managers at the beginning of the year had concerns about safely managing the construction while running the dozens of games that would still be played at the park and chose to wait until July to begin, said Jim Tevlin, director of the South Billings Urban Renewal Association.
But after COVID-19 appeared, the city's youth soccer association canceled its spring season, which opened a window for construction to begin this month as services begin to slowly reopen.
The southwest field will get artificial turf, LED lighting and bleachers for 500, a move that will make the park accessible to regional tournaments, and to host games after dark and in the winter.
The $1.5 million project is funded through the South Billings Urban Renewal Association tax increment financing district. Managers hope to be finished in time for summer tournaments, should those tournaments take place, Tevlin said.
"Obviously any activity in the future would depend on the status of COVID," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.