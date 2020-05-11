Amend Park sod

The Billings Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Amend Park Development Council is removing sod for synthetic turf fields at Amend Park. Once completed, the synthetic turf fields will have state of the art LED field lighting and grandstand seating for 500 spectators.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS —mAfter a few delays, work has started at Amend Park to install a new artificial turf field, bleachers and LED lighting.

The project was approved and bid on last fall, and had been set to start earlier this spring. The work was to be centered on one of the soccer fields in the southwest corner of Amend Park, leaving the rest of the fields open for play. 

But project managers at the beginning of the year had concerns about safely managing the construction while running the dozens of games that would still be played at the park and chose to wait until July to begin, said Jim Tevlin, director of the South Billings Urban Renewal Association. 

But after COVID-19 appeared, the city's youth soccer association canceled its spring season, which opened a window for construction to begin this month as services begin to slowly reopen. 

The southwest field will get artificial turf, LED lighting and bleachers for 500, a move that will make the park accessible to regional tournaments, and to host games after dark and in the winter.

The $1.5 million project is funded through the South Billings Urban Renewal Association tax increment financing district. Managers hope to be finished in time for summer tournaments, should those tournaments take place, Tevlin said. 

"Obviously any activity in the future would depend on the status of COVID," he said. 

