HELENA -- For the first time in nine years, a Capital High boys soccer player has signed to play in college. Senior midfielder Aidan Adamek, who was recently selected all-Western AA, has signed to play for Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Adamek scored seven goals and passed for 11 assists this season, helping the Bruins to an 8-5-3 record and a third-place finish in the state playoffs. It was Capital's highest placing since 2010, which was also the last time the program produced a collegiate player -- when Derik Chaney and Devin Palmer both went on to the next level.
“Saint Mary’s soccer has an awesome coaching staff and has a playing style that I think fits my game,” said Adamek, who was the 2018 IR Player of the Year.
Saint Mary’s is a Division III Catholic college in Winona, Minnesota, and competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).
Capital coach Paul Patterson said that Adamek was one of the “hardest workers” on the team.
“Aidan is tireless on the field, he gets back on defense and gets up to support the attack,” Patterson related. “He has great vision and is a threat to score or give up the killer pass to allow someone else to score. He has a great skillset that permits him to play both in the middle and up on top.
“He was a multi-year captain, he’s well-liked by his teammates and is a leader both on and off the field. It’s been my privilege to coach Aidan these four years … I’ll miss his energy, his sense of humor, and his willingness to do what is in the best interest of the team.”
Adamek finished his career with 68 scoring points, including 24 goals, and his 20 assists tied for No. 2 on the school’s all-time list. He was selected all-state last year, while leading the fifth-place brown-and-gold kickers in scoring, with 12 goals and 7 assists for 31 points; and made honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore.
“Saint Mary’s allows for a good balance between school and soccer,” said Adamek, who sports a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. “There was some interest from other schools, but ultimately I decided that this opportunity would allow me to have an impact right from the start.”
Aidan, whose parents are Andy and Marika Adamek, plans on studying business in college.
