soccer; Soccer Classic

The Missoula Strikers Soccer Association is expanding to the Bitterroot Valley. In this file photo from 2016 at the Sleeping Giant Soccer Classic, a member of the U-11's Missoula Strikers (black) battles Helena Academy (blue) at the Siebel Soccer Complex in Helena.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

MISSOULA — The Missoula Strikers Soccer Association has expanded.

The organization has launched a new youth soccer club, the Bitterroot Strikers. They kicked off their inaugural season this fall, featuring top-level academy programming at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds for kids ages 8-11 years old.

Bitterroot Strikers is the first affiliate program for Missoula Strikers Soccer Association, a club with 38 years of experience and a record of success. Bitterroot Strikers will participate in league play with the Montana Youth Soccer Association, starting in the spring of 2021.

The first-year program will offer two levels of play and training for ages 7 through 18 for boys and girls, providing opportunity for out-of-area play for top competitors in older age groups.

Bitterroot Strikers was created based on the needs of area parents for an environment focused on player development, personal growth and love of the game.

“We are excited to connect with a fantastic group of like-minded club leaders and parents in the Bitterroot Valley," said Ross McMonies, Executive Director of Missoula Strikers. "These community members are forward-thinking and are truly committed to collaborating on and off the field to help grow the game. From the first conversations we had, we knew this was something the area needed, so we are excited to be able to kick off during these unprecedented times.”

Bitterroot Strikers is open to all interested boys and girls and teams. All interested players, parents and potential coaches should reach out directly to the Strikers at info@missoulastrikers.com.

—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments