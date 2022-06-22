Strikers regional photo

Members of the Missoula Strikers U18 girls team and coach Jay Anderson (far left) pose with their championship trophy and medals Sunday in Phoenix.

 CONTRIBUTED

MISSOULA — Call it a breakthrough weekend.

The Missoula Strikers U18 girls soccer team won the United States Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup, giving Montana its first champion in the regional event. The Strikers beat a team from northern Utah in the title match, 2-1, on Sunday in Phoenix.

"It was a huge accomplishment for them," coach Jay Anderson said. "The way they played all week — they were confident and they played the right way and I think they really turned some heads."

The team was made up of standout players from Missoula and the surrounding area. The Strikers beat a team from southern California, then tied teams from Arizona and Oregon before beating the team from Oregon in a rematch in double overtime, sealing their spot in the championship.

Members of the team included Riley Lumpkin, Chloe Anderson, Mackenzie Hartze, Clara Tallent, Lilly Allen, Faith Marshall, Michenna George, Irelyn Lochridge, Moira Antrim, Carmen Anderson, Emilie Courchesne, Kassidy Kirgan, Noel Migliaccio, Simona Rizzon and Haley Wolsky.

In other Strikers news, the organization announced last month that Natalie Hiller-Claridge has accepted the role of Executive Director. Hiller-Claridge is a former Strikers and Montana Grizzly player who currently coaches the Missoula Hellgate girls varsity soccer team.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments