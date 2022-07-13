MISSOULA — The Missoula Strikers ended their season in dramatic fashion.
The U18 girls soccer team won the gold division of the Crossfire Challenge "Best of the Northwest" tournament over the weekend in Seattle. Their run to the title, which included penalty kick victories in the semifinal and final, upped their unbeaten streak against out-of-state opponents to 12 matches.
"The girls felt elated," Strikers coach Jay Anderson said. "It was their last game of the season. They're done for now and are getting ready for the fall. To go out with their last game as a win was pretty awesome."
After going 3-0 in pool play, the Strikers beat a team from Washington in the semis. Lilly Allen scored her first goal of the season off a corner kick in regulation, the teams were tied 1-1 after double overtime and Missoula won 5-4 on penalty kicks. Carmen Anderson, Riley Lumpkin, Chloe Anderson, Emilie Courchesne and Kassidy Kirgan converted their PKs. Kirgan saved the third attempt by Washington in the net.
The title match played out in a similar fashion, with the Strikers and a team from Portland locked in a 1-1 tie after double overtime. Carmen Anderson, who scored a header on a set piece in the second half, came through again as she and Courchesne made their penalty kicks to put Montana up 2-1 after four rounds of PKs. Kirgan saved the first kick in the net, allowed a PK to tie it 1-1 in the top of the third round and saw three other kicks miss high or wide.
The Strikers' 12-match streak of wins or ties had started when they finished first at the Real Cup Colorado Showcase in May in Denver. They then won the United States Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup in June in Phoenix, becoming Montana's first champion at that regional event.
Members of the Strikers squad that played at both the Presidents Cup and Crossfire Challenge included Riley Lumpkin, Chloe Anderson, Mackenzie Hartze, Lilly Allen, Michenna George, Moira Antrim, Carmen Anderson, Emilie Courchesne and Kassidy Kirgan. At the Crossfire Challenge, they were joined by Jaden Lumpkin of Missoula, Lauren Hoxie of Helena, Sophine Archer of Bozeman, and Maya Lacey, Brooke Roberts and Izzy Cooke of Whitefish.
