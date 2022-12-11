HELENA -- Quincy McMahon, daughter of Helena native and former Capital High and Carroll College football player Tom McMahon, recently helped spark the UCLA Lady Bruins to the NCAA national soccer championship. No. 1 UCLA (22-2-1) came from behind to beat No. 2 North Carolina 3-2 in overtime at WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina. The Lady Bruins trailed 2-0 through 80 minutes, before scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to force the O.T. In the 107th minute, Miracarmen Reyes booted what turned out to be the game-winner off of a teammate's rebounded attempt.
"The goal-scoring sequence was initiated with a long period of possession in the offensive third, and kicked into high gear when sophomore left back Quincy McMahon whipped in a cross from the left side for Ally Cook," according to the uclabruins.com web site. "With her back to goal, Cook was able to turn and put in a right-footed shot. UNC keeper Emmie Allen dove and got her left hand on the shot, but it trickled towards the right post where Reyes sprinted and put away the sharp-angle rebound."
Quincy's national championship occurred close to the same time as the latest CHS State grid title, as well as her father Tom's crown with the 1987 Bruins, 35 years ago. She also wears no. 19, same number as Pops did with the brown-and-gold.
McMahon, who played all 110 minutes in the championship contest, made several key plays leading up to the finals. In the 2-0 win over Northwestern to reach the Elite Eight, she tallied the blue-and-gold's insurance goal at 65:00. And then in the semi-finals, the 5-foot-7 McMahon scored a goal and passed for an assist in the 3-0 whitewash over Alabama to reach the chipper.
Quincy's mother, Kim (Sullivan) McMahon, was a state track champion for Anaconda in 1987-88. Her father Tom got into coaching after college, breaking into the National Football League in 2007 as assistant special teams coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Now in 15th season (and sixth team) in the NFL, McMahon is currently in his first year as the Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator.
